The season 16 cast of The Bachelorette has been revealed!

ABC announced the men fighting for Clare Crawley's heart on Wednesday, with their names, ages, hometowns and photos shared to Facebook. Of the 32 potential suitors, 23 of them are in their 20s, which begs the question: Will Clare, 38, be open to finding love with a much younger man?

To be determined, but for now, take a look at all the men who will be fighting for Crawley's heart (and those roses!).

AARON G.

Age: 33

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

ABC

ALEX B.

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX

ABC

ANTHONY W.

Age: 27

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

ABC

AUSTIN B.

Age: 28

Hometown: Cut Off, LA

ABC

BENNETT M.

Age: 27

Hometown: Orlando, FL

ABC

BLAKE MONAR

Age: 30

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

ABC

BLAKE MOYNES

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

ABC

BRET E.

Age: 42

Hometown: Provo, UT

ABC

CAMERON D.

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Beach, CA

ABC

CHRIS C.

Age: 27

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

ABC

DALE M.

Age: 31

Hometown: New York City, NY

ABC

DEMAR J.

Age: 26

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

ABC

ED W.

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, FL

ABC

ELLIS M.

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, TX

ABC

GRANT L.

Age: 25

Hometown: Boston, MA

ABC

GREG G.

Age: 26

Hometown: Edison, NJ

ABC

IVAN H.

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX

ABC

JAKE M.

Age: 25

Hometown: Lafayette, CO

ABC

JAMES C.

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL

ABC

JAY S.

Age: 29

Hometown: Oakland Park, FL

ABC

JORDAN C.

Age: 26

Hometown: New York City, NY

ABC

JOSH E.

Age: 31

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

ABC

JP C.

Age: 25

Hometown: Jacksonville Beach, FL

ABC

KARL S.

Age: 33

Hometown: Miami, FL

ABC

MATT G.

Age: 26

Hometown: Jupiter, FL

ABC

MATT J.

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, NY

ABC

MIKE T.

Age: 38

Hometown: Calgary, Canada

ABC

MILES G.

Age: 27

Hometown: Shreveport, LA

ABC

NICK E.

Age: 25

Hometown: Nashville, TN

ABC

NOAH E.

Age: 25

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

ABC

TYLER C.

Age: 27

Hometown: Morgantown, WV

ABC

YOSEF A.

Age: 30

Hometown: Daphne, AL

ABC

During Crawley's Bachelorette announcement on Good Morning America, she opened up about her possible crop of contestants.

"I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me," she said with a laugh. "The thing is I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age."

"I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important," Crawley added.

To the hairstylist, the most important qualities she's looking for in a partner are on the inside.

"The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor," she revealed. "I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there."

"It's all what's on the inside for me," Crawley said. "If you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there's no one thing I'm looking for physically. It's more, if they go out of their way for me, and they make me feel special because this is about me now and I'm ready for it."

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meet Clare Crawley: 5 Things to Know About Our New 'Bachelorette'

Does 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Really Not Know His Own Ending? Breaking Down the Possibilities

Chris Harrison Says 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Did This 'Misleading' Thing With His Women (Exclusive)

'The Bachelorette': Roses & Rosé: Clare Crawley Announced as New Bachelorette This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery