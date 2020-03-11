TV

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's Contestants Revealed: Meet the Men Fighting For Her Heart

The season 16 cast of The Bachelorette has been revealed!

ABC announced the men fighting for Clare Crawley's heart on Wednesday, with their names, ages, hometowns and photos shared to Facebook. Of the 32 potential suitors, 23 of them are in their 20s, which begs the question: Will Clare, 38, be open to finding love with a much younger man?

To be determined, but for now, take a look at all the men who will be fighting for Crawley's heart (and those roses!).

AARON G.
Age: 33
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Aaron The Bachelorette
ALEX B.
Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, TX

Alex The Bachelorette
ANTHONY W.
Age: 27
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Anthony The Bachelorette
AUSTIN B.
Age: 28
Hometown: Cut Off, LA

Austin B Bachelorette
BENNETT M.
Age: 27
Hometown: Orlando, FL

Bennett The Bachelorette
BLAKE MONAR
Age: 30
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Blake Monar The Bachelorette
BLAKE MOYNES
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Blake Moynes The Bachelorette
BRET E.
Age: 42
Hometown: Provo, UT

Bret E The Bachelorette
CAMERON D.
Age: 28
Hometown: Newport Beach, CA

Cameron D Bachelorette
CHRIS C.
Age: 27
Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

Chris C Bachelorette
DALE M.
Age: 31
Hometown: New York City, NY

Dale M Bachelorette
DEMAR J.
Age: 26
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Demar J Bachelorette
ED W.
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, FL

Ed W Bachelorette
ELLIS M.
Age: 26
Hometown: Dallas, TX

Ellis M Bachelorette
GRANT L.
Age: 25
Hometown: Boston, MA

GRANT L Bachelorette
GREG G.
Age: 26
Hometown: Edison, NJ

Greg G Bachelorette
IVAN H.
Age: 28
Hometown: Dallas, TX

Ivan Bachelorette
JAKE M.
Age: 25
Hometown: Lafayette, CO

Jake M Bachelorette
JAMES C.
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL

James C Bachelorette
JAY S.
Age: 29
Hometown: Oakland Park, FL

JAY S Bachelorette
JORDAN C.
Age: 26
Hometown: New York City, NY

Jordan C Bachelorette
JOSH E.
Age: 31
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Josh E Bachelorette
JP C.
Age: 25
Hometown: Jacksonville Beach, FL

JP C Bachelorette
KARL S.
Age: 33
Hometown: Miami, FL

Karl S Bachelorette
MATT G.
Age: 26
Hometown: Jupiter, FL

Matt G Bachelorette
MATT J.
Age: 28
Hometown: New York City, NY

Matt J Bachelorette
MIKE T.
Age: 38
Hometown: Calgary, Canada

Mike T Bachelorette
MILES G.
Age: 27
Hometown: Shreveport, LA

Miles G Bachelorette
NICK E.
Age: 25
Hometown: Nashville, TN

Nick E Bachelorette
NOAH E.
Age: 25
Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Noah E Bachelorette
TYLER C.
Age: 27
Hometown: Morgantown, WV

Tyler C Bachelorette
YOSEF A.
Age: 30
Hometown: Daphne, AL

YOSEF Bachelorette
During Crawley's Bachelorette announcement on Good Morning America, she opened up about her possible crop of contestants. 

"I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me," she said with a laugh. "The thing is I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age."

"I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important," Crawley added.  

To the hairstylist, the most important qualities she's looking for in a partner are on the inside. 

"The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor," she revealed. "I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there."

"It's all what's on the inside for me," Crawley said. "If you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there's no one thing I'm looking for physically. It's more, if they go out of their way for me, and they make me feel special because this is about me now and I'm ready for it."

Crawley's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. 

