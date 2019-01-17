Backyard Envy comes at a cost.

Backyard Envy is the name of Bravo’s latest addition to its “Home” lineup (basically HGTV through Bravo’s aspirational lifestyle lens), and ET has your exclusive first look at the sure-to-be hit’s next episode, which finds designer Mel Brasier having to deliver her clients some tough news.

“When we were excavating into this hill, there were a few ‘unknowns’ that I had mentioned,” she tells her clients as they approach a giant hole in the backyard. “I thought there may be bedrock, was my best guess at the time, but instead, we hit the exact opposite: water. It started gushing up.”

“But, we are moving forward, we want to finish this for you,” she continues. “In addition to installing this retaining wall, we have to immediately add extra drain with a French drain, which is basically a perforated pipe buried beneath grave. The perforations in the pipe catches water and then directs it away from the patio. So, this is never going to be a problem again.”

Check out the moment here:

“You know, water doesn’t give you the luxury of time to figure it out,” Mel adds in a confessional. “This engineering has to be done immediately.”

“This is going to cost an extra $3,000,” Mel lets the homeowners know, which eats up 10 percent of their $30,000 budget. Now, they have to make a tough call: find the extra money or lose a different feature in their new backyard: an outdoor shower enclosure. To see what they choose, tune into Backyard Envy on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET for the series premiere.

