Bad Bunny Surprises Students at Florida International University and Their Reactions Are Priceless

Bad Bunny
Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 9:52 PM PST, January 25, 2024

The celebrated musician came out to speak with students on Thursday.

Bad Bunny is taking some time out of his busy schedule to share some wisdom and experience with students.

The celebrated musician and recent Saturday Night Live host made a surprise appearance at the FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism, as part of The David Grutman Experience -- a class led by famed restaurateur David Grutman.

The singer was met with delight and excitement from the students in the class, who listened to Bad Bunny and Grutman discuss their experiences in entertainment and their paths to success.

Needless to say, the artist's unexpected sit-down was a big hit with those in the class.

Grutman has frequently had special guests throughout his time leading the class.

Recently, he welcomed Jason Momoa on stage, as well as rapper and producer Rick Ross earlier this session, alongside various industry professionals from all facets of entertainment and hospitality.

