Bad Bunny has never tried to limit himself and his creativity. The 26-year-old reggaetonero, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been breaking records, making a name for himself and continues to conquer Latin music with his honest, open and eccentric tunes. Now fans are getting a closer look at the global superstar's larger-than-life world in his YouTube Artist Spotlight Story.

"Something I feel, like, I attract everything with my mind," Bad Bunny says in a preview. "I think a lot of people, if not everyone, can do the same. But not everyone knows that."

Produced by YouTube Music and directed by Kristian Mercado, the documentary was filmed in an abandoned mall in Miami and details Bad Bunny's origins in Puerto Rico, as a kid and a grocery store bagger, to making his dreams a reality.

“It feels good to be able to connect with people who don’t speak your language, and there you can see the power that music has, that art has, that everything I’ve created has,” explains Bad Bunny.

The "Yo Perreo Sola" artist is unlike any other. Aside from creating hit music, he uses his platform to speak out against social issues. Bad Bunny has challenged the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that's often ingrained in the Latinx culture through his inclusive music videos, denouncing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized.

In the Spotlight story, the Latin GRAMMY winner talks about his choice to publicly speak out on global topics, including bringing attention to the case of transgender woman Alexa Negrón Luciano during his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With psychedelic, cutting-edge visuals and animations, the spotlight is on Bad Bunny and the world he created.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny told ET that he's a proud ally of the LGBTQ community.

"I think, as a reggaeton singer, I have a [fan base] that I think needs that message or that type of education," he told ET, explaining that he's not sure if others have realized how necessary it is to talk about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. "Creo que nadie en la vida a pensado, nadie en la vida quizá han realizado que se necesitaba. So, I decide to talk about these issue because it's important."

See more in the video above. Watch Bad Bunny's YouTube Artist Spotlight Story, now on the singer's official YouTube Channel.

