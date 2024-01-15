The show 20/20 has a new limited series for true crime fans. In Bad Romance, viewers will be taken inside relationships that turn bad.

First up is the story of married couple Timothy and Rebecca Bliefnick, with one person explaining, "You couldn't meet a couple with more going for them."

"I mean, you want to talk about the American dream? They had it," another person explains. "They looked like they had everything."

However, "There's a time where love becomes betrayal and betrayal becomes murder."

One detective who worked on the case admits that "it just boggles your mind that somebody could do that to another human being."

"Their beautiful romance wasn't so beautiful anymore," one person says.

The "jaw dropper" of the case came in 2020, before Timothy turned to murder, when he appeared on Family Feud alongside his parents and siblings.

In the episode, host Steve Harvey asked Timothy what his biggest mistake was that he made at his wedding, to which he replied, "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do.'"

"Not my mistake, not my mistake," he continued. "I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

Three years later, Rebecca, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three, was found shot to death in her Quincy, Illinois, home amid a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Shortly thereafter, Timothy was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion. He was found guilty in May, and sentenced to was sentenced to life in prison three months later.

Bad Romance is a new, eight-part limited true crime series detailing some of the most shocking romances of all time from ABC's 20/20, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT., starting Jan. 22. Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: