Bar Refaeli Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Adi Ezra

Congrats to Bar Refaeli!

The supermodel has given birth to her third child with husband Adi Ezra, she shared on Instagram on Saturday. The 34-year-old model, who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Liv and 2-year-old daughter Elle, posted a smiling photo of herself in the hospital.

"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. 🐣🐣🐣 #FamilyIsEverything," she wrote, adding, "Life is beautiful ♥️."

Refaeli later shared on her Instagram Story that she was "home." According to the Times of Israel, she gave birth to a baby boy, whom she and Ezra welcomed on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Refaeli announced her pregnancy in June, nearly four years after she and Ezra tied the knot. She posted on Instagram earlier this month about how she was "about to explode."

The model's post on Dec. 31 hinted she might be done having children -- at least for a while. "Same week, same place, same dress. Different years," she captioned side-by-side photos of her three pregnancies. "Ready for a skinny decade 😁 🍼🍼🍼."

