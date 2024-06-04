Whether you're a '90s baby or simply love Bath & Body Works' cornucopia of scents, the big Semi-Annual Sale is happening right now.

With full-sized body sprays, soaps, body washes, scented candles and room sprays starting at $4, it's the most fun time to shop. TikTok is aflutter with hauls and people saying they can't believe how much they got for so little money. Check TikTok's trending tags, including #BathandBodyWorksSemiAnnualSale2024, with tens of thousands of views.

Stand-out scents are getting lots of love on the social platform, including Wild Vanilla Madagascar and Tahiti Island Dream. The sale runs until June 24, with deals switching up every single day.

Shop Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The selection and variety online — not to mention the online exclusives — means getting everything you want without worrying about it being out of stock. The returns policy is fantastic should you scoop something that didn't work out, but at these discounted prices, you might want to keep it for a gift anyway.

Just in time for this summer's Semi-Annual Sale, the brand brought back all of your favorites, like Cucumber Melon, Freesia, and Cherry Blossom. Besides those best-loved scents, Bath & Body Works launched new ones for this sale, like Berry Waffle Cone, Whipped Coconut Milkshake, Toasted Cinnamon Sugar, and Velvet Amber Woods. The entire Men's collection is also on sale. It's a scent heaven for fans!

We picked a few winning products below, but shop now — these products will not last long at these prices, plus deals change daily.

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works aromatherapy products are some of the brand's most popular. The Stress Relief candle with notes of fresh spearmint, clary sage and eucalyptus leaf will help soothe all your troubles. $25 $11 Shop Now

