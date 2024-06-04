Now trending on TikTok: Users sharing everything they scored during this once-a-summer sale event.
Whether you're a '90s baby or simply love Bath & Body Works' cornucopia of scents, the big Semi-Annual Sale is happening right now.
With full-sized body sprays, soaps, body washes, scented candles and room sprays starting at $4, it's the most fun time to shop. TikTok is aflutter with hauls and people saying they can't believe how much they got for so little money. Check TikTok's trending tags, including #BathandBodyWorksSemiAnnualSale2024, with tens of thousands of views.
Stand-out scents are getting lots of love on the social platform, including Wild Vanilla Madagascar and Tahiti Island Dream. The sale runs until June 24, with deals switching up every single day.
Shop Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale
The selection and variety online — not to mention the online exclusives — means getting everything you want without worrying about it being out of stock. The returns policy is fantastic should you scoop something that didn't work out, but at these discounted prices, you might want to keep it for a gift anyway.
Just in time for this summer's Semi-Annual Sale, the brand brought back all of your favorites, like Cucumber Melon, Freesia, and Cherry Blossom. Besides those best-loved scents, Bath & Body Works launched new ones for this sale, like Berry Waffle Cone, Whipped Coconut Milkshake, Toasted Cinnamon Sugar, and Velvet Amber Woods. The entire Men's collection is also on sale. It's a scent heaven for fans!
We picked a few winning products below, but shop now — these products will not last long at these prices, plus deals change daily.
Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works aromatherapy products are some of the brand's most popular. The Stress Relief candle with notes of fresh spearmint, clary sage and eucalyptus leaf will help soothe all your troubles.
Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist
One of the scents released just for this big semi-annual event, Cotton Candy Clouds is notes of spun sugar, pink berries and whipped vanilla. Oh, yum.
Cucumber Melon Cleansing Gel Hand Soap
The Cucumber Melon scent is back for this sale. Don't miss out on this summertime classic, available in soaps, body products and more.
Cherry Blossom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Watermelon, plum, cherry blossom, freesia and soft sandalwood are notes in the cult-favorite scent, Cherry Blossom.
Berry Waffle Cone 3-Wick Candle
What are more perfect scents for a home this season than summer berries, golden waffle cone and creamy vanilla? It's a perfect treat.
Whipped Coconut Milkshake Fine Fragrance Mist
Vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut and sugared amber come together for a delectable scent. It was released just for the big sale event.
Wild Madagascar Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
According to the brand, this smells like the most intriguing, exhilarating vanilla ever.
Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance
The brand's popular Wallflowers are also deeply discounted. Today only, enter code SUMMERHAUL to get refills for just $3 each. Your home is going to smell so good!
Chasing Fireflies Creamy Body Scrub
Don't forget to grab some body scrub to keep skin exfoliated this summer.
