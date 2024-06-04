Shop
Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale Is Happening Now: Shop Limited-Edition Must-Haves Here

Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale
Bath & Body Works
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:22 AM PDT, June 4, 2024

Now trending on TikTok: Users sharing everything they scored during this once-a-summer sale event.

Whether you're a '90s baby or simply love Bath & Body Works' cornucopia of scents, the big Semi-Annual Sale is happening right now.

With full-sized body sprays, soaps, body washes, scented candles and room sprays starting at $4, it's the most fun time to shop. TikTok is aflutter with hauls and people saying they can't believe how much they got for so little money. Check TikTok's trending tags, including #BathandBodyWorksSemiAnnualSale2024, with tens of thousands of views.

Stand-out scents are getting lots of love on the social platform, including Wild Vanilla Madagascar and Tahiti Island Dream. The sale runs until June 24, with deals switching up every single day.

Shop Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale

The selection and variety online — not to mention the online exclusives — means getting everything you want without worrying about it being out of stock. The returns policy is fantastic should you scoop something that didn't work out, but at these discounted prices, you might want to keep it for a gift anyway. 

Just in time for this summer's Semi-Annual Sale, the brand brought back all of your favorites, like Cucumber Melon, Freesia, and Cherry Blossom. Besides those best-loved scents, Bath & Body Works launched new ones for this sale, like Berry Waffle Cone, Whipped Coconut Milkshake, Toasted Cinnamon Sugar, and Velvet Amber Woods. The entire Men's collection is also on sale.  It's a scent heaven for fans!

We picked a few winning products below, but shop now — these products will not last long at these prices, plus deals change daily. 

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works

Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works aromatherapy products are some of the brand's most popular. The Stress Relief candle with notes of fresh spearmint, clary sage and eucalyptus leaf will help soothe all your troubles.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works

Cotton Candy Clouds Fine Fragrance Mist

One of the scents released just for this big semi-annual event, Cotton Candy Clouds is notes of spun sugar, pink berries and whipped vanilla. Oh, yum. 

$17 $5

Shop Now

Cucumber Melon Cleansing Gel Hand Soap

Cucumber Melon Cleansing Gel Hand Soap
Bath & Body Works

Cucumber Melon Cleansing Gel Hand Soap

The Cucumber Melon scent is back for this sale. Don't miss out on this summertime classic, available in soaps, body products and more. 

$8 $4

Shop Now

Cherry Blossom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Cherry Blossom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Bath & Body Works

Cherry Blossom Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Watermelon, plum, cherry blossom, freesia and soft sandalwood are notes in the cult-favorite scent, Cherry Blossom.

$17 $5

Shop Now

Berry Waffle Cone 3-Wick Candle

Berry Waffle Cone 3-Wick Candle
Bath & Body Works

Berry Waffle Cone 3-Wick Candle

What are more perfect scents for a home this season than summer berries, golden waffle cone and creamy vanilla? It's a perfect treat.

$25 $12

Shop Now

Whipped Coconut Milkshake Fine Fragrance Mist

Whipped Coconut Milkshake Fine Fragrance Mist
Bath & Body Works

Whipped Coconut Milkshake Fine Fragrance Mist

Vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut and sugared amber come together for a delectable scent. It was released just for the big sale event.

$17 $5

Shop Now

Wild Madagascar Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Wild Madagascar Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream
Bath & Body Works

Wild Madagascar Vanilla Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

According to the brand, this smells like the most intriguing, exhilarating vanilla ever.

$17 $5

Shop Now

Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance

Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance
Bath & Body Works

Pink Pineapple Sunrise Wallflowers Fragrance

The brand's popular Wallflowers are also deeply discounted. Today only, enter code SUMMERHAUL to get refills for just $3 each. Your home is going to smell so good! 

$8 $3

Use Code SUMMERHAUL

Shop Now

Chasing Fireflies Creamy Body Scrub

Chasing Fireflies Creamy Body Scrub
Bath & Body Works

Chasing Fireflies Creamy Body Scrub

Don't forget to grab some body scrub to keep skin exfoliated this summer. 

$19 $9

Shop Now

