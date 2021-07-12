We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Our social calendars are picking up as the world reopens following the coronavirus pandemic, and finding the perfect finishing touch to an outfit is once again top of mind. Lucky for shoppers, BaubleBar is bringing back favorite styles from their archive at amazing price points -- starting at just $10!

From statement drop earrings to classic hoops, there's a style for everyone -- and a color for everyone too. BaubleBar's Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings come in a wide range of hues, including red, lavender, turquoise, black and blush, to complement any ensemble. And the Faidra Resin Drop Earrings and Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings are the perfect way to elevate your look.

Baublebar's $10 event is ending on July 18, so be sure to check out our picks below for the must-have statement earrings to add to your collection.

Shop our picks from the BaubleBar sale below.

Be Mine Earrings Baublebar Be Mine Earrings Even some of BaubleBar's Disney collection is on sale right now. Scoop the Be Mine Mickey and Minnie earring set for less. $36 Buy Now

Nascita Necklace BaubleBar Nascita Necklace Celebrate your birthday all year with the help of the Nascita necklace, available in all birthstones. $34 Buy Now

Beatrix Necklace BaubleBar Beatrix Necklace Luck never looked so good. The Beatrix necklace is on sale now at BaubleBar. $36 Buy Now

