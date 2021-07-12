Sponsored by BaubleBar

BaubleBar Is Bringing Back Favorite Styles Starting at $10 -- Save on Statement Earrings & More

By ETonline Staff
Our social calendars are picking up as the world reopens following the coronavirus pandemic, and finding the perfect finishing touch to an outfit is once again top of mind. Lucky for shoppers, BaubleBar is bringing back favorite styles from their archive at amazing price points -- starting at just $10! 

From statement drop earrings to classic hoops, there's a style for everyone -- and a color for everyone too. BaubleBar's Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings come in a wide range of hues, including red, lavender, turquoise, black and blush, to complement any ensemble. And the Faidra Resin Drop Earrings and Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings are the perfect way to elevate your look. 

Baublebar's $10 event is ending on July 18, so be sure to check out our picks below for the must-have statement earrings to add to your collection. 

Shop our picks from the BaubleBar sale below. 

Faidra Resin Drop Earrings in Blonde Tortoise
FAIDRA EARRINGS blonde tortoise.jpeg
BaubleBar
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings in Blonde Tortoise
Grab this pair for effortless polish. 
$10
Sardinia Drops in Cerulean
sardinia drops-cerulean.jpeg
BaubleBar
Sardinia Drops in Cerulean
This pair really ups the fun factor. 
$12
Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Ivory
Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Ivory
BaubleBar
Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Ivory
A classic pair to go with any outfit. 
$12
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings in White
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings
BaubleBar
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings in White
These lightweight earrings are a fresh and fun approach to a daytime or evening outfit.
$12
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings in Pink
mini granita tassel earrings-pink
BaubleBar
Mini Granita Tassel Earrings in Pink
Go bold with this bright pink pair. 
$12
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Blush
gabriela stud tassel earrings-blush.jpeg
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Blush
Feel flirty and feminine with this pair of tassel earrings. 
$15
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Black
GABRIELA STUD TASSEL EARRINGS black.jpeg
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Black
These are totally stylish and very demure. 
$15
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Lavender
gabriela stud tassel earrings-lavender.jpeg
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Lavender
These are so pretty for summer. 
$15
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Red
gabriela stud tassel earrings-red.jpeg
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Red
Get a little spicy with the earring in red. 
$15
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Turquoise
gabriela stud tassel earrings-turquoise.jpeg
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Turquoise
Take these on your next vacation. 
$15
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Multicolor
Gabriela Multicolor
BaubleBar
Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings in Multicolor
Blue, bright pink and teal strands make this pair even more playful. 
$15
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings in Navy
faidra resin drop earrings-navy.jpeg
BaubleBar
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings in Navy
Take any ensemble from day to night with these earrings. 
$10
Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Tortoise
TASSIANA EARRINGS tortoise.jpeg
BaubleBar
Tassiana Resin Hoop Earrings in Tortoise
For just a slightly different vibe. 
$12
Cait Drop Earrings
CAIT EARRINGS.jpeg
BaubleBar
Cait Drop Earrings
This pair is whimsical and feminine, and totally unexpected. 
$10
Gigi Resin Drop Earrings in Blush
gigi resin drop earrings-blush
BaubleBar
Gigi Resin Drop Earrings in Blush
With thread-wrapped studs, a heart-shaped silhouette and a glossy resin finish, this pair has it all. 
$12
Be Mine Earrings
BE MINE EARRINGS
Baublebar
Be Mine Earrings
Even some of BaubleBar's Disney collection is on sale right now. Scoop the Be Mine Mickey and Minnie earring set for less. 
$36
Mini Alidia Ring
MINI ALIDIA RING
BaubleBar
Mini Alidia Ring
It's a shoppers' fave! Stack several of these Mini Alidia Ring styles for a fresh, fun look. 
$20
Baguette Initial Necklace
BAGUETTE INITIAL NECKLACE
BaubleBar
Baguette Initial Necklace
Show of your personal style with the Baguette Initial Necklace in the initial of your choice. 
$18
Nascita Necklace
NASCITA NECKLACE
BaubleBar
Nascita Necklace
Celebrate your birthday all year with the help of the Nascita necklace, available in all birthstones. 
$34
Beatrix Necklace
BEATRIX NECKLACE
BaubleBar
Beatrix Necklace
Luck never looked so good. The Beatrix necklace is on sale now at BaubleBar. 
$36

