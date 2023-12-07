New Year's Eve is going to be rockin' this year!

On Wednesday, ABC announced the performer lineup for the upcoming Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show, which takes place every year on Dec. 31 and runs into the New Year. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest is returning alongside three co-hosts.

Seacrest will be in New York City's Times Square with singer Rita Ora. The show will also be broadcast from Hollywood, California, with TV personality Jeannie Mai hosting on that coast. And presenter Dayanara Torres is returning to co-host from Puerto Rico.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Additionally, there's a new lineup of hit artists set to entertain audiences into 2024. On Wednesday, the network announced that Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars will all be performing on New Year's Eve.

Coming off the success of Greta Gerwig's hit Barbie movie, the '90s group Aqua is singing their 1997 classic, "Barbie Girl" as well as their song, "Doctor Jones."

While some artists like Reneé Rapp and Bebe Rexha will be performing new music, others like veteran hit makers Green Day will be revisiting their impressive catalogues.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The pop punk group, headed up by Billie Joe Armstrong, will be jamming out to a medley of their hits including "Basketcase," "Welcome to Paradise," "American Idiot," "Holiday," and more.

The show will air Sunday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will run through to the midnight countdown from Times Square where the ball will drop.

The annual event boasts a slew of performances and A-list appearances in the five-and-a-half hours on the air.

Legendary TV host Dick Clark died in 2012 at the age of 82, but the New Year's Eve show continues to honor his legacy.

RELATED CONTENT: