Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Baby Bump Photo Shoot

Behati Prinsloo has another baby on the way -- but before the little one's arrival, pictures!

Before she and Adam Levine welcome their third child, it seems a photo shoot was in order for the pregnant former Victoria's Secret Angel. On Tuesday, the soon-to-be mom of three posted a series of snaps to her Instagram account, all highlighting her growing baby bump.

In the pictures, Prinsloo posed with a handful of playful props, including a Burger King crown, a My Little Pony figurine and a stuffed animal. She put her baby bump on full display, both in a one-piece that exposed her stomach and in a white tank top and underwear. She captioned each post, "Baby #3."

While it's unclear exactly how far along the model is into her pregnancy, fans learned she was expecting another child with her longtime husband after she was photographed in September with a baby bump. Shortly after, the Maroon 5 frontman was at the center of controversy over cheating allegations.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine said in a statement at the time. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Though Prinsloo has not spoken out publicly about the drama, she has appeared by his side in the aftermath.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Pic After Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo Shares New Pregnancy Update After Adam Levine Scandal

Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo 'Trying to Move Forward as a Couple'

Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine at Shaq-Fronted Charity Event Amid Cheating Scandal This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery