Behati Prinsloo Dyed Her Hair Pink -- See Her New '90s-Inspired Look!

Behati Prinsloo is no longer blonde!

The Victoria's Secret Angel debuted a change of color on her Instagram over the weekend as she rocked newly dyed pink tresses as she wore a green plaid shirt, black latex leather pants and combat boots. She aptly captioned the nostalgic grunge look with, "The 90s called....."

Just three days ago, the Namibian model posted a pic of herself at a 7 For All Mankind party with her signature effortlessly wavy, beachy blonde hair. Thus you can imagine our surprise when we saw her punky transformation!

Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The couple celebrated their daughter Gio Grace's first birthday last month with elaborate balloon decorations. Mr. & Mrs. Levine also have another daughter, 2-year-old Dusty Rose.

