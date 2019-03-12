Beauty

Behati Prinsloo Dyed Her Hair Pink -- See Her New '90s-Inspired Look!

By Amy Lee‍
Behati Prinsloo is no longer blonde! 

The Victoria's Secret Angel debuted a change of color on her Instagram over the weekend as she rocked newly dyed pink tresses as she wore a green plaid shirt, black latex leather pants and combat boots. She aptly captioned the nostalgic grunge look with, "The 90s called....." 

Just three days ago, the Namibian model posted a pic of herself at a 7 For All Mankind party with her signature effortlessly wavy, beachy blonde hair. Thus you can imagine our surprise when we saw her punky transformation! 

The 90s called.....

Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. The couple celebrated their daughter Gio Grace's first birthday last month with elaborate balloon decorations. Mr. & Mrs. Levine also have another daughter, 2-year-old Dusty Rose. 

