Behati Prinsloo Opens Up About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

Behati Prinsloo is opening up about postpartum depression.

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, the 30-year-old model gets candid on giving birth to her two children -- daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 10 months -- with husband Adam Levine, explaining why "everything felt easier" after the second baby was born.

"I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time," she explains. "I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing."

"After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life," she adds. "But after the second one, everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier. No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with -- they never asked me when I was going to be back."

Regardless, Prinsloo took a leap of faith and decided to return to the runway just eight months after giving birth to Gio. "I felt so empowered," she recalls. "I was like, 'I can DO this. I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work."

"I'm finally enjoying getting dressed again," she continues. "I was pregnant and then breastfeeding for so long that I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago I put them on and was like, 'No, it's time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.' I love jeans and a T-shirt. Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens. I've never been the kind of girl who wears heels in the day – it makes me feel uncomfortable and I'm way too tall [5ft 11]."

Another point during the interview, Prinsloo recalls the exact moment she locked eyes on the Maroon 5 frontman for the very first time.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,'" she remembers. "So he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

"A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person," she continues. "I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me -- it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy."

Prinsloo also reveals that the two briefly went their separate ways. "We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married," she says. "It was a wild ride!"

