Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a peek inside her private family life.

The 30-year-old model shared a rare photo of herself and husband Adam Levine with their two daughters on Instagram on Friday. Prinsloo, who shares 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 9-month-old Gio Grace with Levine, simply captioned the post, "THANKFUL."

The mom of two sweetly smiles while looking over at her husband in the pic, as he stands behind a swingset with his hand on his hip. Although Levine and Prinsloo's daughters' faces are blurry in the snap, the couple couldn't look more joyful as they play with their kids.

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Prinsloo opened up about her unforgettable first meeting with Levine, which she called "love at first sight."

"He got my information through a mutual friend. He was trying to get a girl for a music video," she recalled. "I couldn't do it, but we started emailing. It was, like, weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to Los Angeles for a job, and we met [in 2012]."

"It was honestly less awkward," Prinsloo continued. "We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant back and forth."

Years later, the couple are still in love, and clearly proud parents to their adorable kids. "We want, like, a lot," Levine recently told Ellen DeGeneres of his and Prinsloo's plans for more children.

See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behati Prinsloo Opens Up About Returning to the Victoria's Secret Runway (Exclusive)

Behati Prinsloo Says It Was 'Love at First Sight' With Adam Levine

Adam Levine Holds Daughter Gio as Behati Prinsloo Shares First Pic of the Baby's Face

Related Gallery