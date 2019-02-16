Behati Prinsloo Goes All Out for Daughter Gio's First Birthday: Pic!

Happy birthday, Gio!

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's youngest daughter just turned one, and the model couldn't help but celebrate with a full-blown balloon display. Prinsloo shared a photo of her balloon-filled dining room on Instagram on Friday. Dozens of yellow, pink, red, blue and purple balloons floated to the ceiling while "Gio is 1" was spelled out in gold letters against the wall.

Prinsloo and Levine welcomed Gio Grace last February, a year and a half after their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born in September 2016. “My little GG is 1 👽i love you,” Prinsloo captioned the photo.

Levine and Prinsloo have been private about their family life, but the Maroon 5 frontman couldn't help but open up about his little girls as he sat down with ET ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

"I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well," the singer shared of how he was going to pay tribute to his daughters during his performance. "They get to watch on TV. I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos."

See more on the family in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Pose for Rare Family Photo With Their Daughters

Behati Prinsloo Shares Sweet Pic of Daughters Watching Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Go Behind the Scenes with Adam Levine Before Maroon 5's Super Bowl LII Halftime Performance

Related Gallery