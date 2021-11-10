Behati Prinsloo is ready for more babies! The model, who already shares daughter's Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio, 3, with Adam Levine, spoke to ET's Deidre Behar about growing their family and going into business with her husband.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo said of growing their family, after initially pumping the breaks after baby No. 2. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

While the couple just have two little ones for now, they consider their joint venture, Calirosa Tequila, their third baby. Prinsloo said working together has been "really fun" for the pair.

"It's honestly been really fun for us. I think we've always wanted to do something together, and this is such a perfect thing where we have this kind of creative outlet and creative control over things, and also learning so much about a new business that we didn't know about," she shared. "There's kinks that we have to figure out, and things that we don't know, and we are just trying to stay really true to who we are and what we want the brand to be."

Calirosa

She continued, "The great thing about us is, and Adam especially, I think he's such a creative person and he really listens too because he's in a band. It's give and take, right? So when I'm not totally into something, he's like, 'OK, how should we make it better?' And if I'm wrong, I'm usually the first to admit I am wrong, and he's always right. So, we work good together. We have fun. And this is something we are passionate about, so it should just be a really fun thing for us to do while we learn about the business too."



Prinsloo credited their communication and valuing each other's creative process for making their working relationship as great as their romantic one. Even with both of their careers, a joint business and two daughters keeping them busy, Prinsloo said she and Levine "always find that time" to be together.

"I think at the core of it, we're truly best friends. And we really get each other on a deeper level," she gushed. "So, when there's a lot going on, and he's on tour and I'm busy and the kids and stuff, we have so much fun together that we always want to be together. So we make that happen."

"It comes really easily. It's tough with life happening and work and everything going on to always find that time," Prinsloo added "But, I think we've set a pretty high standard for us as a couple, individual, the two of us, aside from the kids and family and all of that, to really just make sure we're good. And if we're good, the kids are good, our families are good. So we're just a good team."

For more on the couple, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Take Fans Inside Their Stunning LA Home

Behati Prinsloo Posts Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio

Adam Levine Jokes Wife Behati Prinsloo Would 'Punch Me In the F**king Face' If He Asked for Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's 3-Year-Old Daughter Gio This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery