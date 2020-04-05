Adam Levine knows he's on his wife's timeline.

The Maroon 5 frontman and father of two opened up about family life during his Friday appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, revealing that when he and wife Behati Prinsloo decide to expand their family, it'll be because she wants to.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," Levine said. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f**king face, because she’s not ready."

"We're good," Levine added. "We've got two kids."

Levine and Prinsloo are currently parents to 3-year-old daughter Dusty and 2-year-old daughter Gio -- but last month, Prinsloo found herself shutting down rumors she was expecting baby No. 3.

A black-and-white photo resembling an ultrasound was posted on the model's Instagram, causing fans to send her congratulations. However, she quickly set the record straight.

"Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol," Prinsloo shared. "Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy 😂 it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Prinsloo said that she and Levine don't agree on how many kids they want.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo revealed. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe, like, three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she joked of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

