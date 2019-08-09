Behati Prinsloo is celebrating motherhood.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 31-year-old model shared a rare pic of the two daughters she shares with her husband, Adam Levine, Dusty, 2, and Gio, 1. The shot, which was taken in July 2018, features Prinsloo wearing baby Gio in a carrier as a leopard print-clad Dusty swings on her hip.

"Here’s to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered," she wrote as part of Kate Upton's #ShareStrong campaign, which aims to empower people to share what makes them strong.

Other celebrities took part in Upton's campaign as well, with Jessica Biel sharing a makeup-free selfie -- "I like you better with no makeup on," her husband, Justin Timberlake, commented in response -- and Teri Hatcher sharing why she works out.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Prinsloo discussed her family with the host, revealing that she and Levine disagree about how many more kids they want.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo, who has previously opened up about suffering from postpartum depression, revealed at the time. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she added of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

