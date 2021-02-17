Behati Prinsloo is giving us a rare look at her and Adam Levine's youngest daughter. The couple very seldom shares photos of their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio, 3, so when they do, it's a real treat.

The model took to Instagram Tuesday to share a snap of Gio, who just celebrated a birthday. The selfie featured both Prinsloo and the 3-year-old with an elf filter over their faces.

"My bestie turned 3. 👽" Prinsloo captioned the post.

In fact, it's been many months since either Prinsloo or Levine have shared full photos of their daughters online, so saying this is a rare sighting is an understatement.

While the couple has their hands full with two girls, they haven't totally ruled out expanding their family.

The Maroon 5 frontman opened up about family life during an April appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, revealing that when he and Prinsloo decide to expand their family, it'll be because she wants to.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," Levine said. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f**king face, because she’s not ready."

"We're good," Levine added. "We've got two kids."

While they may be good for now, the couple is still on the fence with how many kids they ultimately want to have.

In a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Prinsloo said that she and Levine don't agree on how many kids they want.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo revealed. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe, like, three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she joked of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

Watch the video below to see how Levine is enjoying life as a stay-at-home dad now that he's no longer on The Voice.

