It's almost time to head back to Bel-Air! Season 2 of the hit Peacock series will premiere in the new year and on Thursday, the streamer dropped the first look to give fans a taste of what's to come.

"Life is a series of choices. A world of either this or that," Jabari Banks narrates as the brief teaser highlights the series' main cast. "Push for what you want or let people figure out on their own. Set your own rules or disturb the system. Stay true to your vision no matter the cost. Play the game or draw the line and simply walk away. We all got choices to make. But this time, no one chooses for me."

According to the streamer, season 2 of Bel-Air picks up with Will (Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

Fans will see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. The new installment will find Hilary evolving as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, while also highlighting the struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

The Peacock Original is executive produced by Fresh Prince breakout star Will Smith and was inspired by a mock trailer for a film that reframed the sitcom as a drama. Alongside Banks who returns as Will Smith, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones will return to reprise their roles from season 1.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles said in a statement. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on -- What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We'll also explore Will's character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He's now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air. Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand."

She added, "We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show --talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic."

"The future of our show is bright and I can't wait for fans to see what's in store for the Banks family in season 2," said Morgan Cooper, executive producer and creator of the original mock trailer that inspired the series. "EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who's determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing."

At Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party back in March, Banks told ET that he and the rest of the Bel-Air cast are riding the success of the Peacock series. "It's an incredible honor," he said of the fan reactions to the series. "There was definitely skepticism about this show before it came out but the fact that it was received with so much love from our community and from the world, it meant the world to me."

And as for the new season, Banks promised there's more to come. "Season 2, we're gonna elevate the whole situation," he told ET. "I hope you're ready."

Bel-Air Season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock with three episodes, followed by a new episode every Thursday.

