How to Watch ‘The Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’

Now this is a story all about how Will’s life got flipped turned upside down… The lighthearted, feel-good ‘90s sitcom you all know and love is getting a dramatic makeover in Peacock’s reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The new series, simply titled, Bel-Air, will still follow West Philly teenager Will Smith, who, after some trouble back home, is moved out to live with his aunt and uncle in Los Angeles, California. Bel-Air, to be exact. This time around, the show will take the form of an hour-long drama and tackle bigger conflicts and complex issues that the original sitcom was unable to take on in full due to the 30-minute episode format.

The Peacock Original is executive produced by Fresh Prince breakout star Will Smith, and was inspired by a mock trailer for a film that reframed the sitcom as a drama. The reboot will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb. 13 with the release of the first three episodes.

Sign Up to Watch

Bel-Air will see the return of beloved Fresh Prince characters including Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv, Carlton, Hilary, and Ashley. Newcomer Jabari Banks stars as Will, alongside Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Bel-Air, and where to watch old episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Clifton Prescod/Peacock

When does Bel-Air come out?

Bel-Air comes out on Sunday, Feb. 13, aka Super Bowl Sunday.

Where to watch Bel-Air:

Bel-Air is streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first episode will be free to watch, with the rest of the first season streaming exclusively for premium tier subscribers.

Peacock has two premium tiers to choose from: a $5/month ad-supported subscription, or a $10/month ad-free subscription. Both tiers offer a 7-day free trial.

Try Peacock for Free

Where to watch episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air:

The entirety of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch Now

Where to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special:

Thirty years after its debut, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited to celebrate the Banks family and the show’s cultural impact. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

Watch Now



RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Peacock This Month

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022

Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch Without Cable, Halftime Show & More

Where to Watch 'Pam & Tommy'

How to Watch 'Marry Me' Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson & Maluma

How to Watch 'Spencer' Starring Oscar-Nominated Kristen Stewart

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations