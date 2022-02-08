If you're fascinated with historical dramas and everything about Princess Diana, then you'll want to watch Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer, who is nominated in the Best Actress category for the 2022 Oscars.

The film explores Princess Diana's life, rumored affairs, as well as her divorce from Prince Charles (portrayed by Jack Farthing). As the movie captures moments documented throughout the royal's life, it also hypothesizes what might have happened to Princess Diana on the unfortunate day of her death on Aug. 31, 1997.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards officially revealed the Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. Stewart earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer. If you want to watch Spencer ahead of this year's Oscars ceremony on March 27, ET has gathered all the information on where you can stream the film.

Stewart has portrayed an array of different roles. In her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, the actress got a chance to connect with the late global icon. Stewart told ET, "You know, it's like this woman was able to reach out and touch so many people and [was] responsible for so much good in the world."

The film shows the audience Diana's humanitarian side, as well as her more sensitive side. Stewart captures the stress Princess Diana likely went through in the spotlight of the royal family.

How to stream Spencer:

Spencer is currently available to stream on Hulu. It's also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for $3.

