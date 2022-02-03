How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
Zendaya and Tom Holland Seen Snuggled Up During London Visit
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Leaving for Vacation To…
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith, Zendaya Among Nominees
ENHYPEN Reflects on Group's Success, Challenges and 2022 Goals (…
‘The Real’ Co-Host Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Husband…
PSIFA 2022: Andrew Garfield on Receiving Desert Palm Achievement…
PSIFA 2022: Nicole Kidman on Being Honored With Career Achieveme…
Ne-Yo on New Music, Celebrating Black Love and 2022 Urban One Ho…
2022 PSIFA: Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart and More Reflect o…
'Cheer' Season 2: Gabi Butler Confesses That She's Still Eligibl…
Christina Haack Responds to Haters Who Criticized Her Relationsh…
When Kate Middleton Will Assume Princess Diana’s Official Royal …
John Cena and Nicole Byer Want Celebrities on 'Wipeout' -- Find …
Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Cries After Reuniting Wi…
‘SNL’: Watch Kristen Wiig and Willem Dafoe Crash Will Forte's Ho…
Will Smith and Jennifer Hudson React to Palm Springs Internation…
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Awards season is officially underway, and that means it's almost time for Oscar nominations!
Nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, and streaming live on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. This year's hosts for the nominations announcement event are the sure-to-be-hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.
While we don't yet know who will be nominated this year, the Oscars' awards season predecessors like the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Golden Globes have indicated early hype for films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story, and performers like Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more.
This year's Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, returning to the ceremony's home at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, after last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, also confirmed last month that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years.
The 94th Annual Academy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Check out some highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
SAG Awards, GRAMMYs and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Awards Season
Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and More Open Up About Early Awards Season Honors
Oscars Announce Ceremony Will Have a Host This Year
Related Gallery