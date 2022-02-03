How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations

Awards season is officially underway, and that means it's almost time for Oscar nominations!

Nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET, and streaming live on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. This year's hosts for the nominations announcement event are the sure-to-be-hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

While we don't yet know who will be nominated this year, the Oscars' awards season predecessors like the BAFTAs, SAG Awards and Golden Globes have indicated early hype for films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and West Side Story, and performers like Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more.

Meet your 2022 #OscarNoms hosts: @TraceeEllisRoss and @thelesliejordan. Join us on Tuesday, February 8th at 5:18am PT to see who is headed to the 94th #Oscars: https://t.co/Zh1c00Anjepic.twitter.com/5QM3sw0LYJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 3, 2022

This year's Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, returning to the ceremony's home at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, after last year's hybrid awards show broadcast from Los Angeles' Union Station. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, also confirmed last month that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Check out some highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.

