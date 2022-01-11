Oscars Announce Ceremony Will Have a Host This Year
The Oscars will have a host in 2022. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.
Jimmy Kimmel most recently hosted the ceremony, having done so in both 2017 and 2018. Kevin Hart was set to do so in 2019, but dropped out after past tweets resurfaced. The ceremony did not have a host in 2019, 2020 or 2021.
Erwich noted during his TCA executive session that Will Packer, the producer of the 94th Oscars, is hard at work on telecast plans, but did not make any further announcements about potential hosts, and did not comment on whether Kimmel is being considered for the gig.
Glenn Weiss is set to direct the Oscars for a seventh consecutive time. He has won two Emmys for helming past ceremonies.
"You need someone with the deep technical knowledge and creative insights of Glenn to create an Oscars show that truly celebrates a global love of film," Packer said in a press release announcing Weiss' return to the role. "I’m fortunate to be working with him."
The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC.
Reporting by Philiana Ng
