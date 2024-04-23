Bella Hadid is living a real-life cowboy romance. Months after her 2023 split from Marc Kalman, whom she dated for two years, the model was linked to horseman Adan Banuelos.

It's easy to see why the pair connected after they were introduced by Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid. Hadid has a long love of horses. In fact, she once had aspirations of competing at the 2016 Olympics, but was forced to bow out due to her battle with Lyme disease, per Harper's Bazaar. While she retired from equestrian riding that year, she made a triumphant return in March 2023, People reported.

As for Banuelos, a career in horses was a foregone conclusion for him as his father, Ascencion Banuelos, was the first Mexican-American ever inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Banuelos followed in his dad's footsteps in 2017 when he became one of the youngest ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won NCHA's Futurity Open Championship three years later, showing off his prowess in the sport, which involves a horse and rider separating one cow from a herd of cattle.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Hadid and Banuelos' romance.

October 2023

Hadid and Banuelos first made headlines in October when TMZ published a video of the pair displaying PDA in Texas. The clip showed the model kissing, hugging and holding hands with Banuelos while out and about in Fort Worth.

Months later, Hadid took to Instagram to share how she celebrated her 27th birthday on Oct. 9. One pic showed Hadid sitting next to her birthday cake as Banuelos stood by her side with his hand on her shoulder. Then, in a video Hadid included in her post, Banuelos sweetly leaned in to kiss Hadid.

January 2024

Hadid appeared to soft launch her romance at the start of the new year when she shared a roundup of pics from her recent competition. The photo in question only showed the bottom of Hadid and Banuelos' faces as they smiled and held hands.

While Hadid didn't tag Banuelos in the pic or further address what it meant, her beau was more expressive. In fact, Banuelos shared a video on Instagram from Hadid's competition, writing, "Proud of our girl ✨ Bella and #MetallicTito taking home 3rd place at their first show out! Can't wait to see what the future holds for this duo . . ."

February 2024

Banuelos started the month by once again praising Hadid's competition performance on Instagram. Weeks later, on her Instagram Story, Hadid declared Banuelos her valentine in honor of the holiday. She shared a cute pic, too, which featured her standing over a gate as she chatted with Banuelos, who rode a horse in the photo.

Later that month, a source revealed to ET that the model's mom set her up with the pro cowboy.

"Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy," the source said. "Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life. The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things."

March 2024

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos at The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge in Arlington, Texas. - Click Thompson/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

The pair took their relationship to the next level when Hadid stepped out to support Banuelos at The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge in Arlington, Texas.

At the event, Hadid stunned in an all-black look complete with a cowboy hat as she cheered on her beau. Hadid wasn't shy about getting into the action as she was photographed cheering and smiling as she watched Banuelos. Later, Hadid and Banuelos were spotted displaying PDA as they sweetly embraced.

Shortly thereafter, TMZ reported that Hadid purchased a property in Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her boyfriend.

April 2024

Hadid didn't let Banuelos' 35th birthday pass without shouting him out on her Instagram Story. The model shared a series of snaps dedicated to "my love" on his special day. Among the pics were shots of the couple kissing while on horseback, watching fireworks together, spending time together, and sharing several smooches.

Later that month, Banuelos wrote on Instagram that he "couldn't be more proud" of his girlfriend amid her continued competitions.

