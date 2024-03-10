Bella Hadid's real-life romance is mirroring a popular movie. On Friday, the 27-year-old model stepped out to support her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, at The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge in Arlington, Texas, and fans were quick to compare the outing to The Longest Ride.

Britt Robertson and Scott Eastwood starred in the 2015 film about a bull riding champion making a comeback amid his romance with a city girl.

"It's giving « the longest ride » movie love it," one fan tweeted, with another person quipping, "i saw the longest ride i know what this is."

Rob Carr/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

At the event, Hadid stunned in an all-black look complete with a cowboy hat, as she cheered on Banuelos, a 34-year-old horseman. Hadid wasn't shy about getting into the action, as she was photographed cheering and smiling as she watched Banuelos.

Carolyn Simancik/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

After the event, Hadid and Banuelos were spotted displaying some PDA, as they sweetly embraced.

Click Thompson/Getty Images for Teton Ridge

Hadid and Banuelos were first linked in Oct. 2023. The model made things Instagram official in February, sharing a carousel of photos, several of which included the athlete.

Later that month, a source told ET that it was Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, who set the pair up.

"Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy," the source said, before describing Banuelos as "a hard-working real cowboy, and a champion cutter."

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life," the source added. "The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things."

Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson on set of 'The Longest Ride.' - Vera Anderson/WireImage

