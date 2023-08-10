Bella Hadid is back to work!

Just days after giving her fans an update on her years-long Lyme disease battle -- and after seeking intense treatment -- the model made a little TikTok proving that she's still camera ready.

"First day back on set in 5 months!" the 26-year-old wrote.

In the video, Hadid shows off her on-set glam as she lip synch's "Sprinter" by Dave & Central Cee. She then moves the camera from her glam (gold eye shadow and long brown tresses) to her body, showing off the white two-piece set she's wearing.

In another clip, Hadid has some fun with her crew on the set as she sits in the glam chair.

"SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal," she wrote. In the clip, Hadid sings the first line of the Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World." After delivering her line, she pans the camera to the others on set, and only a couple of people know the rest of the lyrics.

Hadid did not confirm what project she was working on.

Fans took to the comments of the videos to celebrate her return.

"She returned when the world needed her the most," one fan wrote, while another added: "Welcome back and please take care of yourself."

@babybella777 SOME people did NOT study their lines prior to rehearsal. ♬ original sound - Bella Hadid

On Sunday, Hadid took to Instagram to share a personal and rare look inside her battle with Lyme disease. The model -- who was diagnosed with the vector-borne illness in 2012 -- shared a series of pictures consisting of doctor's notes, pictures of her getting IV treatments, and recovering.

Along with the pictures was a note to her followers.

"one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am OK and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today," she shared. "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better," she wrote in part.

"I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain," she added.

Hadid's message ended with a special thank you to her fans, and her team who have worked with her while she has taken an extended absence from modeling. The cover girl promised to make her return when she's ready.

"Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!! I’ll be back when I’m ready I miss you all so much I love you all so much," she wrote.

Last month, ET learned that Hadid was undergoing daily treatment and working on her health and not in rehab, as suggested by some reports.

"Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped," the source told ET following false reports. "She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab."

Another source told ET, "Bella is taking some much-deserved time off to treat her Lyme disease. She is not in rehab and has never had an alcohol or drug problem."

RELATED CONTENT:

Bella Hadid Shares Candid Update Following Lyme Disease Treatment

Bella Hadid Says She's Almost 10 Months Sober In Return to Instagram

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Break Up After Two Years of Dating

Bella Hadid Not in Rehab: How She's Prioritizing Herself Amid Marc Kalman Split (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery