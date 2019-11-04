ET is in the Bahamas -- and Bellamy Young is helping us get the week started off right.

Monday's episode of ET will be the first of an entire week that will broadcast from one of the world's most beautiful destinations. We'll be giving you all the entertainment news you need to know from paradise, as well as showcasing some unique adventures the Bahamas has to offer.

Young experienced some of those adventures firsthand, as she and ET's Kevin Frazier checked out Baha Mar's animal sanctuary, where they met sea turtles, stingrays, flamingos and more. It's the nurse sharks they met that sparked the biggest reaction from the Scandal and Prodigal Son star; see her adorable reaction in the video player above.

The Baha Men will also make an appearance on ET this week, as they've launched a special #LetsGoBahamas campaign to raise money for the Bahamas Red Cross and the victims of Hurricane Dorian. On Wednesday, NeNe Leakes will stop by to participate in the vibrant Bahamian celebration, Junkanoo, as she takes ET along to try on traditional costumes and learn one of the cultural dances. And closing out the week will be Bethenny Frankel, who will guest co-host and discuss her relief efforts following the devastating hurricane.

Find out how to watch ET's Bahamas week here.

Young also played tour guide as she hosted ET on the set of Fox's Prodigal Son. Watch below.

