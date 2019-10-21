Well, they do call him the stud of the sea.

ET has your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new Below Deck, which picks up in the middle of returning guests Helen and Richard’s charter alongside their hard-partying pals. At this point, everyone is at least a few cocktails in and living their best vacation life… well, except the crew, who is having to put up with the behavior!

"She is toasted!" chef Kevin Dobson remarks of charter guest Brandy, who actually embarked on the boat a little worse for wear. "They all are. Everything needs to be extra seasoned."

As Kevin prepares an extra-salty dinner, so that the guests can taste the food after so much alcohol, Helen and her gal pal crash the bridge, where Captain Lee is, well, captaining the ship.

"Can I just tell you something?" Helen asks her pal, as they encroach on Lee's personal space. "He is Zeus on the water. I am gonna call you Captain Zeus. He is Captain Zeus!"

Lee tells the ladies he's flattered, seemingly in an attempt for them to move along, but they only move in closer. Helen's girlfriend starts feeling up Lee's body, moving her hand from his back down to his… backside.

"Can somebody bail my a** out here, please?" Lee asks in a confessional. "I mean, I’ve got more fingerprints on my a** than the FBI. I’m surprised I have any a** left!"

Watch the full moment here:

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

