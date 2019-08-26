The 'Below Deck' Season 7 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

All aboard!

Captain Lee Rosbach, chief stewardess Kate Chastain and Ashton Piennar, now Bosun, are all back for a new charter season -- and just plain new season -- of Bravo’s Below Deck. Along with them come lots of fresh faces. Joining motor yacht Valor are Kevin Dobson as chef, Simone Mashile and Courtney Skippon as Kate’s stews, and Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback and Abbi Murphy as the deck crew. According to Kate, it’s the "most attractive deck crew" she’s ever worked with; in fact, she tells them she’d "bang" them, if it weren’t unprofessional.

This time around, the yachties are in Thailand, and from the sounds of it, it’s not a favorite locale for the crew.

"Would you like to serve a picnic in a sauna?" Kate quips. "No, that would be gross. Welcome to Thailand."

Judging by the trailer, Below Deck’s seventh season will bring some of the wildest charter guests of all time, with requests for group showers and private strip shows. Watch the full first look here:

As usual, there’s also a healthy dose of drama, with hookups, hirings, firings and crew infighting. At one point, Kate appears to even quit, telling the cameras to stop following her!

Tune in to see if all play out when Below Deck returns to Bravo on Monday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Below Deck': Watch How Kate Handles Laura’s ‘Check Yourself’ Meltdown (Exclusive)

‘Below Deck’: Watch the Terrifying Moment Ashton Went Overboard (Exclusive)

'Below Deck': Josiah Carter Recalls 'Scary' 'Man Overboard' Moment! (Exclusive)