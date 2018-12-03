It’s the most shocking moment in Below Deck history.

On Tuesday, fans will get to witness the terrifying moment deckhand Ashton Pienaar went overboard. As motor yacht My Seanna pulls away from its anchorage, Ashton is holding onto a line that appears to be pulling a smaller boat behind the yacht. He asks fellow deckhand Rhylee Gerber to keep an eye on any other lines that might cross the one he’s holding onto, but the warning comes a second too late. Just after Ashton asks Rhylee for help, a loose line wraps itself around Ashton’s ankle and drags him off the ship. Rhylee immediately radios, “Man overboard,” which elicits a shocked, “What?!” out of Captain Lee Rosbach.

“Get the life ring!” chief stew Kate Chastain yells to stew Josiah Carter as an unidentifiable voice shouts out, “He’s drowning.” That’s when a chilling scream comes, seemingly, from Ashton in the water as the screen fades to black.

Watch the chilling moment here:

“It was honestly the most -- it’s the scariest moment I’ve had on yachts,” Josiah tells ET. “Ever. Like, that doesn’t happen on a yacht. You can prepare for it, you can do all the training for that moment you don’t want to happen -- you know, like, you buy insurance for your car, you don’t want to use it. You do all this training, you never want to use it. That was the first and only time I’ve had to use it, and I never want to use it again. It was scary.”

Thankfully, Josiah tells ET that, today, Ashton and everyone else involved in the scary incident is OK today. He says the silver lining is that the moment brought the entire crew closer together.

“It was just shocking,” he shares. “No one expects that to happen. It was the worst thing to happen all season. It kind of shook everyone.”

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

