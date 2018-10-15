Don’t mess with your Bosun.

That’s the lesson Rhylee Gerber learns the hard way in ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s all-new Below Deck. At the end of last week’s episode, Bosun Chandler Brooks jumped out of the crew’s cab home from a bar after Rhylee questioned his judgment. In case you need a refresher, Rhylee told Chandler she didn’t think it was a good idea to mandate an early wake-up call for the deck crew after their first night out. He told her to be quiet, which in turn caused her to complain about the whole experience to her fellow yachties.”

“You’re a green yachty, you’ve been sassy to your Bosun… not sure how this is going to work out for you, Rhylee,” chief stew Kate Chastain quipped. And now, viewers can see, Kate was right.

“Obviously, I need to have a conversation with Rhylee,” Chandler says in ET’s sneak peek. “I just physically do not have the mental capacity to deal with whatever the hell’s going to come out of her mouth.”

“I’m gonna keep this short and sweet: last night, I think some things were said that both of us probably regret,” he then tells his deckhand. “I know I did not handle that situation as well as I should’ve, so I apologize for that. We’re good, but if anything happens like that again, the disrespect… I mean, would you talk to Captain like that?”

Check out the tense exchange here:

“I’m confused, because when you told me to shut up, I shut up,” Rhylee fires back. “I’m not sure where I spoke to you disrespectfully.”

“And then it carried on into the crew mess for another hour and a half,” Chandler says. “I don’t have time for this petty stuff on the side. I’m here to work. You don’t have to like me, but you have to respect me.”

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if Rhylee follows Chandler’s wishes, but judging by the season trailer… don’t hold your breath.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

The ‘Below Deck’ Season 6 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lovingly Spoof 'Below Deck'

Kate Chastain Reveals Just How Much It Costs to Charter the ‘Below Deck’ Yacht -- and It's a Lot! (Exclusive)