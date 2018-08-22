The ‘Below Deck’ Season 6 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Bravo’s Below Deck is redirecting course -- to Tahiti!

After five charter seasons in the Caribbean, Captain Lee is headed to the South Pacific for what looks to be the series’ most dramatic season yet. Kate Chastain returns as chief stew, and for the first time ever she’s got a male steward on her staff, Josiah Carter! In fact, it’s a whole new crew aboard Motor Yacht Seanna. Stewardess Caroline Bedol and chef Adrian Martin fill out the interior staff, with Chandler Brooks, Ross Inia, Ashton Pienaar and Rhylee Gerber making up the deck crew.

“Fire dancing and flower crowns, we are not in the Caribbean anymore,” Kate proclaims in the trailer, which might just feature the most demanding charter guests in Below Deck history. There’s a last-minute request for breast milk storage, clients who refuse to eat chicken because it’s for “poor people” and even a primary who leaves used prophylactics lying around the cabin to be cleaned up!

Check out the full supertease here:

Of course, there’s even more drama amongst the crew, with the promise of multiple hookups and schemes to get each other fired. In one moment, Kate appears to be telling one of her staffers they have an hour to pack their things and get off the boat before they’re forcibly removed.

“It’s like the f**king Hunger Games!” Josiah announces in one scene.

Things do appear to take a Hunger Games-esque turn at the end of the trailer when one deckhand is seemingly ripped off the boat by a line caught around his foot, leading someone to radio to Captain Lee, “Man overboard!” But, viewers will have to wait for the season to launch to see just exactly what happened. Below Deck returns to Bravo on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

Last year, Kate opened up to ET about subjecting herself to crazy charter season after crazy charter season.

“I feel really lucky that, you know, for six weeks, I get to escape reality and go work for Captain Lee and make a bunch of money,” she said. “It's kind of a nice balance … [I’m down to] one charter season a year and that's all. I'm spoiled working for Captain Lee at this point.”

For more from Kate, check out the video and links below.

