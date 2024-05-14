'Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn Marries Leah Shafer

Sandy Yawn is a married woman! On Tuesday, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy took to Instagram to announce that she and Leah Shafer tied the knot on May 11.

Sandy, who shared several pics from the stunning ceremony, revealed that Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi served as the officiant, and that her co-stars, Kate Chastain and Aesha Scott, were on hand for the big day.

The nuptials, Sandy shared, were filmed and will air on Below Deck Med's next season.

"On May 11th, 2024 I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be!" Sandy wrote. "It feels incredible and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name!"

"Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship," she continued. "If you're wondering, Yes it was filmed. Thank you to our Bravo family."

Leah also posted about her big day, writing on Instagram, "On May 11th, 2024 I became Mrs Leah Rae Yawn. Yes I took her name ! A true fairytale."

"With my family by my side, my brothers walking me down the aisle, my mom and grandma in tears of happiness, my beautiful sister in law @ja_nette_dale_fitlife and my beautiful daughter as my maid of honor it couldn't be more of a blessing," she wrote. "I've gained a new sister @girldunham and family. I am honored to be now the official wife of @captainsandrayawn. Thank you @nadinerajabi for marrying us…"

Sandy and Leah, a singer and skin care entrepreneur, met in 2018 in Los Angeles. Their love story began after Leah, the mother of a teenage daughter, sent Sandy a message on Facebook.

Sandy popped the question to her now-wife last September. When ET spoke to the reality star at BravoCon the following month, she said the thought of tying the knot was "very exciting." She additionally noted they planned to marry in Fort Lauderdale with a 55-person ceremony. They did just that, with Sandy telling The New York Times, "The minute I looked at Leah and started reading her all the reasons I fell in love with her I started to cry. It's so amazing to find this kind of love in your lifetime." The couple is set to move to Florida in June, the same month season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to premiere on Bravo.

