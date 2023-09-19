Love overboard! Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn got engaged to her longtime love, Leah Shafer, over the weekend.

The Bravo star shared the news on Tuesday via Instagram, alongside pics from the fairytale moment Leah said "yes."

"It official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding 💍," the 58-year-old reality TV star wrote.

Fred Jagueneau/Sandy Yawn

The pictures include the moment Captain Sandy got down on one knee during what looks like a romantic dinner by the water. Sandy and Leah coordinated in black ensembles. In another sweet pic, Leah sits on Sandy's lap and flashes her diamond sparkler as she wraps her arms around her wife-to-be.

In an interview with E!, Captain Sandy opened up about her decision to pop the question after over five years of being with Leah.

Fred Jagueneau/Sandy Yawn

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the Bravo star said. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

Captain Sandy added about the detailed proposal, "Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date."

Admitting that she couldn't wait, Sandy shared that she asked Leah to marry her right away, and she said "yes."

Fred Jagueneau/Sandy Yawn

"I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said 'yes!' The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded," she said. "It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond."

Sandy and Leah -- who is a gospel singer -- met in 2018 in Los Angeles. Their love story began after Leah sent Sandy a message on Facebook. Leah is the mother of a teenage daughter from her previous marriage.

