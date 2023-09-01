The new trailer for season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean is here and it's clear Captain Sandy Yawn has her hands full -- with her crew and at least one guest.

Bravo dropped the drama-filled trailer on Friday and Sandy has to navigate it all as hookups unfold on the 180-foot luxury yacht charter M/Y Mustique. But it's not just drama on board. Sandy also deals with logistical problems (i.e. work visas) that seemingly upend the crew she's saddled with for the Italian Riviera cruise.

"I have to leave you at dock," Sandy's heard saying to someone. "Otherwise, we're detained."

According to the show's synopsis, "Visa issues tie up two crew members while a department head mismanages important paperwork." Sandy is then forced to lean on "temporary help for the first charter and an unexpected shake-up results in a change of hierarchy."

With work visas wreaking havoc, the crew has to manage an intense workload, spurring personalities to quickly clash. Sandy and stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen return for the new season, and they're joined by fan-favorite Tumi Mhlongo, who crosses over from Below Deck Down Under as the Med crew's new chief stew. And Tumi's not afraid to let her feelings known about the Mediterranean crew.

"I have never come across a crew that's this crazy," she says in the trailer. "And I don't think I ever will."

New crew members include chef Jack Luby, bosun Ruan Irving, deckhands Luka Brunton from Below Deck Down Under, Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and stew Jessika Asai.

On top of massaging egos and managing a wild crew, Sandy also deals with rowdy guests. In the trailer, Sandy is seen welcoming guests onboard before she's forced to issue a stark warning.

"He's a problem for us," Sandy tells someone about one of his guests as video shows a heavily inebriated man. "You have to get him under control or he's off the boat."

Later, it's Sandy who appears to leave the yacht to seek medical care for an apparent wrist injury.

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

