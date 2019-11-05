Abbi Murphy has found her lobster!

The Below Deck star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her boyfriend, Patrick, have tied the knot. The happy news came just hours after fans of the Bravo show saw Abbi get engaged via text message in the latest episode.

In the pic, a giddy Abbi smiles up at her new husband, who's a Greek sailboat captain, following their wedding ceremony in Massachusetts.

"Yes... we actually got married," she captioned the pic. "The wedding was at a town hall in Plymouth, MA. We are wearing home-made rope rings made by my dad’s gf’s elementary school student."

"My dad was there and it was a beautiful, meaningful and simple ceremony," she continued. "We didn’t want or need a fancy wedding because we only needed each other in that moment. Now we are happy, sailing, living in Greece❤️"

During the episode, Abbi told her co-workers, "This guy said he loved me for the first time via text message and then I told him, 'Yeah, I love you too.' And he was like, 'You wanna marry me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure, why not?'"

"I’ve just been really naive and stupid thinking he was just my boyfriend f**k buddy thing, when, in reality, we have something special," she said of Patrick, who was her boss before she joined the cast of Below Deck. "Being around hot guys has made me actually realize that like, 'Oh s**t, I’m not attracted to anybody else.'"

Later in the episode, she added, "This whole engagement thing may be abrupt, but I get the gut feeling and just go with that choice. We're just going to f**king party. I don't even want a ring."

During a phone call with Patrick following their engagement, he told his bride-to-be, "If we get a divorce in how many years or whatever, those will be the best years."

"Aww you’re so sweet," she responded.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Abbi spoke out about some of the negative comments she's received since announcing her nuptials.

"I'm getting a lot of hate regarding how I got engaged on the show," she said. "And, I mean, I get it 'cause it looks like it was, like, a random text that I got, 'Will you marry me?' as a romantic gesture. But of course it was a discussion and there's a story behind it."

"I was overstaying my visa in Greece and that's why we never really made it official in the first place. Because it was common knowledge that, at some point, I had to leave and we couldn't continue our relationship," she continued. "And then we had that same discussion while I was on the boat and instead of being like, 'All right, peace out. Sorry we can't be together,' he was like, 'Well, would you marry me and then we can continue our relationship in Greece?' And that's really how it happened."

While Abbi said that the story isn't "romantic" or "roses or butterflies," she said that "it is the truth."

"At the end of the day, it's kind of romantic because we had a beautiful ceremony. We're happy. We sail the Greek Islands together," she said. "And hopefully it works out!"

