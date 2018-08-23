Ben Affleck's struggle with addiction has been a longtime issue, and recently proved too difficult to overcome, a source tells ET.

Affleck's estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, drove him to rehab on Wednesday afternoon, ET previously reported. The actress was photographed arriving at Affleck's Pacific Palisades home looking visibly upset, and later, the former couple -- along with the actress' bodyguard -- were seen driving away from the Argo director's home. Affleck sat in the backseat, looking distressed.

According to our source, Affleck has fallen off the wagon when it comes to sobriety, but not for lack of effort.

“Ben gave it his all, but sadly he wasn't able to sustain a sober lifestyle," the source says. "We were all rooting for him, but his addiction got the best of him again. He went from taking the steps he needed in life to heading back to his old ways and, for those of us that love him, it was devastating to see him lose the battle.”

The source says the actor's addictions were a factor that led to his split from Garner in 2015, after 10 years of marriage and three children together -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

“Deep down he knows he can't live the life he used to," the source says of 46-year-old Affleck. "He knows that life was the downfall of his marriage. Jen set boundaries, she did everything to help him. She stuck by him and gave him ultimatums but he’d eventually fall off the wagon. He would go back to partying and gambling and she would try again. This has been going on for years.”

"Ben’s real problem is that he repeatedly gets it together for the sake of everyone else and now it's time for Ben to do it for himself," the source continues. "Ben has so much love and support and he is so strong. We have faith he can turn things around and live a healthy life.”

Affleck is currently in his third stint in rehab. The actor checked himself into rehab in 2001, and he revealed in March 2017 that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction in a Facebook post, in which he thanked Garner.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," he wrote at the time. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Affleck and Garner are still not officially divorced. Since their split, the two have obviously remained close, co-parenting their children together and being spotted out as a family. In June, Garner shared a touching Instagram post honoring her ex on Father's Day.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday," she wrote.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

