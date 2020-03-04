Ben Affleck's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Role Was Completely Dubbed

Ben Affleck may be playing a troubled basketball coach in The Way Back, but the 47-year-old actor has some experience on the court as well.

In the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was the inspiration for the hit TV series, Affleck had a minor role as an unnamed basketball player in a particularly memorable game.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Affleck opened up about his work on the film 28 years ago.

"Apparently I'm so bad in that movie. I had one line, it was, 'Take it,' I think. I'm holding a basketball, another basketball player turns into a werewolf or whatever, and I get scared, naturally, as you might if you saw a werewolf. And I think I say, 'Take it, man!'" Affleck recalled. "I thought it was fine, and the director seemed happy."

But when Affleck saw the finished product, something was drastically different.

"I went to the movie. I didn't get premiere tickets or anything. I went to the movie and I was like, 'That is not my voice. That is not me,'" he said. "Apparently, the director hated the performance so much that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. But yes, I am dubbed, in English."

Affleck has no problem poking fun at himself. He recently opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about blonde Affleck in his upcoming film, The Last Duel. Watch the clip below for more from the exclusive interview:

