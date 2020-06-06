Ben Affleck's kids have a great sense of humor! A giant cardboard cut out of the actor's girlfriend, Ana de Armas, was photographed on his front lawn of his Los Angeles home this week.

The comical cutout shows the Knives Out star smiling wide and laying down with her feet up in the air. In the pic, de Armas is wearing a white t-shirt with what appears to be black stockings. Affleck's three kids -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were seen carrying the cutout while they were hanging out with the Cuban actress, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

MEGA

As Affleck and de Armas have been quarantining together, she's been getting to know his kids.

"Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family," a source told ET last month. "He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work."

According to the source, "Everyone is in a good place."

Earlier this week, the couple joined protestors in the fight against racial injustice. The Oscar winner and de Armas listened to protesters at the Save Venice march Tuesday morning in Venice Beach, California, where he held a sign showing support for Black Lives Matter and another for Save Venice.

For more on the couple, see below.

