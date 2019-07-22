Ben Higgins returns to the Bachelor franchise -- but this time, as a host!

Chris Harrison announced during Hannah Brown's Bachelorette: Men Tell All on Monday night that the former Bachelor will host a new traveling show called The Bachelor Live on Stage. Higgins -- who also appeared on Bachelor Winter Games last year, but is currently in a relationship, couldn't be more excited for the new endeavor.

"I am so pumped to host the Bachelor live tour," Higgins said in a statement. "Bachelor Nation, or maybe I should say the whole Bachelor family, has brought me a ton of joy over the years. I came into this experience as a man trying to process life, and as a result you all have celebrated with me in seasons of joy and mourned with me in seasons of pain. I feel like I have friends and family all over the United States because of this show!"

"I am ecstatic to be able come to your cities with an amazing team of people from Warner Bros. to visit you and show you all a taste of what it is like to be on The Bachelor! We are coming to your cities, meeting you in person, and hopefully spreading some love along the way! See you soon Bachelor Nation!" he added.

According to a press release, The Bachelor Live on Stage attempts to fit all the drama you know and love from the franchise into one evening, giving audience members the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.

"Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony," the release states. "Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones. Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance."

Find out more on The Bachelor Live on Stage at bachelorliveonstage.com.

Brown's season of The Bachelorette wraps up with a two-night finale airing July 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

