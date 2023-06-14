Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance With 21-Year-Old Daughter Ella
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had a family outing at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City!
On Sunday, the Dodgeball stars were joined on the red carpet for the premiere of Let Live with their 21-year-old daughter, Ella.
The family coordinated their looks with Stiller wearing a relaxed black suit, and Taylor and Ella wearing black dresses for the occasion. Ella stood in between both of her parents as the trio smiled for the camera.
Stiller, 57, and Taylor, 51, are also parents of Quinlin, 17, who did not attend the film's premiere with his family.
Taylor stars in the short film, which is described via the film festival's website as a film about "a young alcoholic woman who agrees to attend an AA meeting with her partner. When she unexpectedly runs into her estranged mother, she’s forced to confront demons from her past."
Stiller made another appearance at the festival. On Friday, the Meet the Parents star joined David Duchovny on the drums during his Tribeca Music Lounge performance.
Ella is following in her famous parents' and grandparents' footsteps as she studies at Juilliard, for a possible career in entertainment. In January, Taylor spoke to ET about Ella's future in entertainment and shared that she is "proud" of her career ambitions.
This isn't the first time the college student has walked a carpet. In 2022, Ella joined Stiller at the Emmys for a father-daughter date night. Stiller -- who along with Taylor called off their separation -- previously spoke about the importance of spending time with his family, especially his kids.
"It’s become much more deliberate for me over the years wanting to have time with my family and having kids who are now much older," the proud dad previously told ET. "I think the pandemic has also put a new lens on that for everybody in looking at what’s important in terms of the time that we have together."
