For Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, helping people and fundraising is a family affair.

The married actors came out to support the Project ALS 25th Anniversary gala celebration on Thursday, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and they brought along their 18-year-old son, Quinlin, for the black-tie event.

Stiller, 57, and Taylor, 52, were all smiles as they walked the carpet with their handsome boy and posed for photos all together -- marking a rare outing for the family.

The trio also stopped to talk with ET on the carpet and dished about their responsibility of co-hosting the night's festivities.

When asked which of his parents was going to steal the hosting spotlight, Quinlin joked, "I don't know. It'll be interesting to see! I mean, they'll be getting my feedback so, be careful."

"My son is my critic," Stiller said with a laugh.

When Taylor suggested that her husband is definitely the "better host," Stiller interjected, "Well, we're a team."

"Well, you know, we yin and we yang," Taylor replied.

This particular organization has been close to the couple's hearts for essentially its entire existence and remains a passion for them both.

"It's been 25 years of Project ALS, and it's been such a gift for us to be we were [still] talking about it," Taylor shared. "Ben was at the very first event, and then he and I met that year and then I was at the second event."

"Yeah, it was like right before the first one that we got together," Stiller recalled.

"And It has become a true family," Taylor added.

Given that, it means the 25th anniversary of Stiller and Taylor's relationship is on the horizon, and Taylor joked that, when it happens, they too "will do a gala."

One reason the couple -- who also share 21-year-old daughter Ella -- made sure to make Thursday's event a family-centric evening is because Project ALS is "a family organization," as Stiller explained.

"It's very personal and I think everybody here has a personal connection in some way," he shared. "It's a devastating disease and people rally around when something like this happens. So it's just coming from a place of love and connection, [and] that's what the organization is about."

Those interested can find out more about Project ALS here.

