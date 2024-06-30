Amazon's Fourth of July sale is here to kickstart your summer shopping before Prime Day, which is on July 16 and 17 this year. If you're looking to upgrade your TV to watch the 2024 Olympics and all the best new TV shows this summer, now's the time to shop. Amazon is putting some of the hottest displays of the year on sale for up to hundreds off their list price.

The best 4th of July TV deals at Amazon include some of our favorite models like the new LG C4 OLED TV and Samsung Frame TV. You can find everything from smaller-budget screens to massive, larger-than-life displays perfect for setting up a makeshift home theater. There's huge savings on OLED, LED, and QLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and of course, Amazon's own Fire TVs.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, consider signing up for a membership or grabbing the 30-day free trial for fast and free shipping. You'll also get access to shop Amazon Prime Day in less than a few weeks. Below, level up your viewing experience and shop the best TV deals from the Amazon 4th of July sale.

Best Amazon 4th of July TV Deals

55" LG C4 Series OLED TV Amazon 55" LG C4 Series OLED TV This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals. $2,000 $1,537 Shop Now

55" Samsung S95C Series OLED 4K TV Amazon 55" Samsung S95C Series OLED 4K TV This TV's incredible brightness makes it a popular pick as well as its crisp detail, pure black colors, and over a billion shades of color. It uses a neural quantum processor to deliver 4K upscaling, and it includes Dolby Atmos support as well as object-tracking sound. Plus, its Infinity One design makes it an attractively sleek display. $2,198 $1,498 Shop Now

55" LG B3 Series OLED TV Amazon 55" LG B3 Series OLED TV This set uses self-lit OLED pixels for deep black shades and eye-popping colors. It has a native 120Hz refresh rate, an a7 AI processor for a crisp icture, and Dolby Vision support that make it a great choice for home entertainment centers.

$1,297 $1,187 Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Amazon 65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Another of Samsung's formidable QLED 4K TVs, this unit supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, great contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports for a variety of connectivity options. $1,398 $1,098 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

