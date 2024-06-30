Amazon has kicked off its 4th of July sale with incredible TV deals, including the Samsung Frame and LG C4.
Amazon's Fourth of July sale is here to kickstart your summer shopping before Prime Day, which is on July 16 and 17 this year. If you're looking to upgrade your TV to watch the 2024 Olympics and all the best new TV shows this summer, now's the time to shop. Amazon is putting some of the hottest displays of the year on sale for up to hundreds off their list price.
The best 4th of July TV deals at Amazon include some of our favorite models like the new LG C4 OLED TV and Samsung Frame TV. You can find everything from smaller-budget screens to massive, larger-than-life displays perfect for setting up a makeshift home theater. There's huge savings on OLED, LED, and QLED TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and of course, Amazon's own Fire TVs.
If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, consider signing up for a membership or grabbing the 30-day free trial for fast and free shipping. You'll also get access to shop Amazon Prime Day in less than a few weeks. Below, level up your viewing experience and shop the best TV deals from the Amazon 4th of July sale.
Best Amazon 4th of July TV Deals
55" LG C4 Series OLED TV
This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals.
50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)
Samsung's newest Frame TV looks as sharp as ever. Refreshed with new features, including Pantone Art Validated Colors, every piece of art appears even more realistic.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Zero in on every detail in your favorite TV shows and movies in both the darkest and brightest scenes with this buyer-favorite display. Its array of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs serve up next-level color and contrast, and it's on sale for an excellent price.
55" Samsung S95C Series OLED 4K TV
This TV's incredible brightness makes it a popular pick as well as its crisp detail, pure black colors, and over a billion shades of color. It uses a neural quantum processor to deliver 4K upscaling, and it includes Dolby Atmos support as well as object-tracking sound. Plus, its Infinity One design makes it an attractively sleek display.
55" LG B3 Series OLED TV
This set uses self-lit OLED pixels for deep black shades and eye-popping colors. It has a native 120Hz refresh rate, an a7 AI processor for a crisp icture, and Dolby Vision support that make it a great choice for home entertainment centers.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Another of Samsung's formidable QLED 4K TVs, this unit supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, great contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports for a variety of connectivity options.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD TV
Stream your favorite movies and TV shows with this Alexa-enabled 4K smart TV. With advanced HR and adaptive brightness, its colors pop as the TV serves up gorgeous contrast. Plus, you can use the ambient mode to turn the TV into a photo-displaying canvas.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
75" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: