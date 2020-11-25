Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Up to 50% Off

'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The beauty retailer has launched their Black Friday 2020 deals with their Holiyay Sale event, offering up to 50% off hundreds of makeup, skincare and haircare favorites through Nov. 30.

Major brands on sale include Too Faced, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, OUAI, Pat McGrath Labs, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Clinique, Bite Beauty, Kate Somerville and KVD Vegan Beauty. Plus, all orders receive free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.

Check out additional early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales officially begin.

Shop the Sephora Black Friday sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunday Riley Sephora C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Sunday Riley Stock up on this Sunday Riley vitamin C serum while it's offered at a special price. REGULARLY $85 $42 at Sephora

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Sephora ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash Kate Somerville Don't miss out on this limited-time discount on the bestselling Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser. REGULARLY $38 $19 at Sephora

EYEdols Eye Shadow Pat McGrath Labs Sephora EYEdols Eye Shadow Pat McGrath Labs Score this cream-powder hybrid eyeshadow from Pat McGrath Labs for only $9! REGULARLY $25 $9 at Sephora

Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss Marc Jacobs Beauty Sephora Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss Marc Jacobs Beauty Choose from an abundance of shades of this high-shine lip gloss from Marc Jacobs Beauty. REGULARLY $29 $20 at Sephora

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Sephora Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Love warm-toned shades? You need the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette with mattes, shimmers and metallics. REGULARLY $54 $27 at Sephora

Moonchild Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Sephora Moonchild Glow Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills This celestial-themed metallic highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will be 50% off. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Sephora

Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty Sephora Match Stix Trio Fenty Beauty A trio of the lightweight Match Stix makeup sticks curated for a variety of skin tones. REGULARLY $54 $37 at Sephora

3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Sephora 3 Little Wonders Ole Henriksen Gift this anti-aging skincare set from Ole Henriksen that comes with the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel (1 oz each). It's a $110 value! REGULARLY $74 $52 at Sephora

Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Sephora Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set Amika Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. REGULARLY $250 $150 at Sephora

