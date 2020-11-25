Shopping

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The beauty retailer has launched their Black Friday 2020 deals with their Holiyay Sale event, offering up to 50% off hundreds of makeup, skincare and haircare favorites through Nov. 30. 

Major brands on sale include Too Faced, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, OUAI, Pat McGrath Labs, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Clinique, Bite Beauty, Kate Somerville and KVD Vegan Beauty. Plus, all orders receive free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.

Shop the Sephora Black Friday sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below. 

C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sephora
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Sunday Riley
Stock up on this Sunday Riley vitamin C serum while it's offered at a special price. 
REGULARLY $85
ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Sephora
ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville
Don't miss out on this limited-time discount on the bestselling Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser. 
REGULARLY $38
EYEdols Eye Shadow
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Eye Shadow
Sephora
EYEdols Eye Shadow
Pat McGrath Labs
Score this cream-powder hybrid eyeshadow from Pat McGrath Labs for only $9! 
REGULARLY $25
Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Sephora
Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Choose from an abundance of shades of this high-shine lip gloss from Marc Jacobs Beauty. 
REGULARLY $29
Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Love warm-toned shades? You need the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette with mattes, shimmers and metallics. 
REGULARLY $54
Moonchild Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit
Sephora
Moonchild Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
This celestial-themed metallic highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will be 50% off. 
REGULARLY $40
Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
FENTY Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
Sephora
Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty
A trio of the lightweight Match Stix makeup sticks curated for a variety of skin tones.
REGULARLY $54
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders
Sephora
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Gift this anti-aging skincare set from Ole Henriksen that comes with the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel (1 oz each). It's a $110 value!
REGULARLY $74
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Amika Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Sephora
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. 
REGULARLY $250

