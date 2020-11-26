Best Black Friday Deals at Old Navy: Get Up to 50% Off Storewide

Old Navy's Black Friday Sale is HERE! Ahead of Cyber Monday, Old Navy is offering 50% off the entire store.

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!

Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $10. Take up to 50% off storewide. Shop gifts and stocking stuffers starting at $5.

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders.

Shop Old Navy's latest releases.

Check out ET Style's top picks on our favorite Old Navy styles below, below.

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Old Navy The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt is in a trendy pink tie-dye shade, made of soft-washed fleece, and it couldn't be more comfortable. $34.99 at Old Navy (Sweatshirt)

Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy's Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress has a scoop neck, long sleeves in a knit jersey fabric. $34.99 at Old Navy

Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket Old Navy Old Navy Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket Old Navy This is the perfect jean jacket to wear over all the summer dresses you still want to rock. $44.99 at Old Navy

Sweater-Knit Jersey Plus-Size Tunic Top Old Navy Old Navy Sweater-Knit Jersey Plus-Size Tunic Top Old Navy A sweater knit jersey plus-size top. This sweater comes in four different colors. $42.99 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women Old Navy Old Navy's Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women are the perfect addition to your new Fall wardrobe. $34.99 at Old Navy

Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Old Navy Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women Old Navy Wear these Old Navy Stretch Tech joggers for the weekend or a workout. $34.99 at Old Navy

Faux-Suede High-Heel Sandals for Women Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Suede High-Heel Sandals for Women Old Navy A classic faux suede high heeled sandal that can be worn anywhere. $39.99 at Old Navy

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women Old Navy This Old Navy one piece is perfect for a swim. $44.99 at Old Navy

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women Old Navy A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in. REGULARLY $39.99 $14.97 at Old Navy

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women Old Navy A floral maxi dress perfect for summer and for the Fall with a jean jacket. REGULARLY $34.99 $14.97 at Old Navy

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Old Navy Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals Old Navy Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. $24.99 at Old Navy

