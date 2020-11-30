Shopping

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Up to 50% Off and Free Shipping

By ETonline Staff
'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The beauty retailer is continuing to treat customers with amazing deals. The Cyber Monday Sale has launched, offering up to 50% off hundreds of makeup, skincare and haircare favorites. 

Major brands on sale include Kiehl's, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, Lancome, Too Faced, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, OUAI, Pat McGrath Labs, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Clinique, Bite Beauty, Kate Somerville and KVD Vegan Beauty. Plus, all orders receive free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.

Shop the Sephora Cyber Monday sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below. 

Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Sephora
Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser foams up to cleanse the skin while keeping it soft and hydrated. 
REGULARLY $34
Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Lancome
Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
Sephora
Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Lancome
Stock up on the favorite Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara at the limited-time price of $12.50. 
REGULARLY $25
Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Tarte Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette
Tarte
Get the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette for under $20!
REGULARLY $39
Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Sephora
Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD
Upgrade your cleansing routine with the PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz for 30% off. 
REGULARLY $179
Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition
Fenty Beauty
fenty beauty gloss posse
Sephora
Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo'Daze Edition
Fenty Beauty
This Fenty Beauty set of four mini Gloss Bomb lip glosses in new holiday shades are a great stocking stuffer ($46 value). 
REGULARLY $36
EYEdols Eye Shadow
Pat McGrath Labs
pat mcgrath labs eyeshadow
Sephora
EYEdols Eye Shadow
Pat McGrath Labs
Score this cream-powder hybrid eyeshadow from Pat McGrath Labs for only $9! 
REGULARLY $25
Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Sephora
Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Choose from an abundance of shades of this high-shine lip gloss from Marc Jacobs Beauty. 
REGULARLY $29
Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Love warm-toned shades? You need the popular Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette with mattes, shimmers and metallics. 
REGULARLY $54
Moonchild Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit
Sephora
Moonchild Glow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills
This celestial-themed metallic highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills will be 50% off. 
REGULARLY $40
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders
Sephora
3 Little Wonders
Ole Henriksen
Gift this anti-aging skincare set from Ole Henriksen that comes with the Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel (1 oz each). It's a $110 value!
REGULARLY $74
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Amika Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Sephora
Jack of All Curls Hair Wand Curler Set
Amika
Save $100 on this interchangeable curling wand set from Amika, which comes with five different clip-free barrels, heat-resistant gloves and a carrying case. 
REGULARLY $250

