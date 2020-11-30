Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Sephora -- Up to 50% Off and Free Shipping
'Tis the season to score savings on all kinds of beauty products at Sephora! The beauty retailer is continuing to treat customers with amazing deals. The Cyber Monday Sale has launched, offering up to 50% off hundreds of makeup, skincare and haircare favorites.
Major brands on sale include Kiehl's, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, Lancome, Too Faced, Sunday Riley, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Fenty Beauty, OUAI, Pat McGrath Labs, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Clinique, Bite Beauty, Kate Somerville and KVD Vegan Beauty. Plus, all orders receive free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.
Check out additional Cyber Monday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a co-worker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Vitamix, Fenty Beauty, Draper James and other major retailers.
Shop the Sephora Cyber Monday sale and browse through ET Style's top picks below.
