Best Dog Halloween Costumes to Buy Now (While You Still Have Time!)
Halloween is coming up and with shipping delays, if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, it's time to get one -- especially if you want a funny dog costume! If you have dreams of turning your adorable pup into a social media star this Halloween like Jennifer Garner's dog Birdie, Jenny McCarthy's dog Lumpy or Sir Charles Barkley this Halloween, there's not a lot of time left to shop for a great costume -- some of the best dog costumes are already selling out.
Whether you and your dog are Disney movie fanatics or college football tailgating partners, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, ShopDisney, Tractor Supply Co., Amazon and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy & More
How to Create a DIY ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costume
The Best Marvel Halloween Costumes for Kids Who Love Superheroes
Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021
Best Pajama Sets for Halloween and Lounging
'Halloween Kills' Cast Celebrates Premiere With Costume Party!
The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family
Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom With 'Psycho' Look for New Movie Premiere
Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Mom Janet Leigh in ‘Psycho’ at ‘Halloween’ Premiere (Exclusive)