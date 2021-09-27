October is just a few days away which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costumes -- but it requires a little extra planning for a funny dog costume! If you have dreams of turning your adorable pup into a social media star this Halloween like Jennifer Garner's dog Birdie, Jenny McCarthy's dog Lumpy or Sir Charles Barkley this Halloween, there's not a lot of time left to shop for a great costume -- some of the best dog costumes are already selling out.

Whether you and your dog are Disney movie fanatics or college football tailgating partners, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, ShopDisney, Tractor Supply Co., Amazon and more.

Unicorn Dog Costume Walmart Unicorn Dog Costume If you're looking for a cute costume for a large dog, a headdress in the shape of a unicorn might be the right choice for your pooch. $26 Buy Now

Hooded Frog Dog Costume Amazon Hooded Frog Dog Costume Pick up this ridiculously inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. It's available in six sizes, starting at $4. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well. $4 Buy Now

USPS Mailman Dog Costume Chewy USPS Mailman Dog Costume Forget barking at the mail carrier. Be the mail carrier. Fuel your furry friend's power trip with this USPS delivery driver dog costume from Chewy. This costume, available for a small dog, medium dog or big dog, comes with a shirt, cap and box. $18 AT CHEWY Buy Now

UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume Chewy UPS Delivery Driver Dog Costume If your pup is more of a barking-at-UPS kind of gal, pick up this costume at Chewy. It comes with a shirt, visor and package ready for delivery. It's available in four sizes. $18 AT CHEWY Buy Now

Disney Tinker Bell Pet Costume shopDisney Disney Tinker Bell Pet Costume If your pup has a sunny attitude worthy of Tinker Bell, this costume from shopDisney is a must. It comes with a green dress, wings and a blonde wig. Buy it in four sizes. $17 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Monarch Butterfly Costume HalloweenCostumes.com Monarch Butterfly Costume What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume from HalloweenCostumes.com, available in four sizes. $20 AT HALLOWEENCOSTUMES.COM Buy Now

Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume Chewy Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog Costume A dog of any size can embrace the dinosaur life in this Stegosaurus costume, available at Chewy. This two-piece costume is made of a scaly-looking fabric, and comes in six sizes. $25 AT CHEWY Buy Now

