Shopping

Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Funko Pops to Give as Gifts for the Holidays
Walmart, Amazon

Funko Pop! toys are some of the most beloved collectibles out there at the moment -- and for good reason. Seriously, what better way to honor your favorite films, TV characters, superheroes and even iconic historical figures than with a vinyl figurine that's as quirky as it is totally adorable? And with the holiday shopping season ahead, these toys really are the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your list -- from kids and entertainment fanatics to collectors and even the Baby Yoda loyalist in your life (because let's be real, we all know at least one).

These figurines are known for their big eyes, bobblehead-centric build and cute reflection of some of the most notable characters in entertainment and pop culture. While Funko Pop! toys are most often associated with Marvel and other popular stars throughout the comic book universe, the brand actually boasts a wide variety of options to shop -- including toys inspired by characters from The Office, The Simpsons, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more, along with real-life superheroes like Albert Einstein, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the national treasure that is Bob Ross.

Funko Pop! toys are truly gifts that can be enjoyed by anyone. And if you're looking to give a figurine or two to your loved ones this holiday season, we're here to help ensure you're shopping for only the best. The ET Style team has scoured the internet in search of the cutest and most unique Funko Pop! toys that are currently available on the market, and have narrowed down the best ones below.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best Funko Pop! toys to give as gifts this holiday season. Plus, check out the adorable Funko Pop! Harry Potter advent calendar available on Amazon, and shop the cutest Squishmallows to purchase ahead of the holiday season.

Funko Pop! Baby Yoda
Funko Pop! Baby Yoda
Amazon
Funko Pop! Baby Yoda
Not to be dramatic, but this is maybe the cutest thing we've seen this year.
$35 AT WALMART
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
Amazon
Funko Pop! Harry Potter
The spirit of the Wizarding World is alive and well thanks to this Harry Potter collectible that honors 'the boy who lived.'
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Marvel WandaVision
Funko Pop! Marvel WandaVision
Amazon
Funko Pop! Marvel WandaVision
Celebrate one of this year's biggest TV shows with a collectible of its most iconic character -- Wanda Maximoff.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Space Jam
Funko Pop! Space Jam
Amazon
Funko Pop! Space Jam
Tap into the Space Jam world in a whole new way with this Marvin the Martian collectible.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Funko Pop! Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Amazon
Funko Pop! Ruth Bader Ginsburg
All hail the notorious RBG.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Black Panther
Funko Pop! Black Panther
Amazon
Funko Pop! Black Panther
Celebrate 'Wakanda Forever' with a Black Panther Funko Pop! figurine.
$13 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! The Office
Funko Pop! The Office
Amazon
Funko Pop! The Office
Pay homage to Kevin from The Office's famous homemade chili spill with this sweet toy.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Stranger Things
Funko Pop! Stranger Things
Amazon
Funko Pop! Stranger Things
Spice up your spooky season with one of TV's most mysterious characters in figurine-form -- Eleven.
$12 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Disney Mickey
Funko Pop! Disney Mickey
Amazon
Funko Pop! Disney Mickey
Stick to the classics with this Fantasia-inspired Mickey Mouse.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Disney Cruella
Funko Pop! Disney Cruella
Amazon
Funko Pop! Disney Cruella
Everyone's favorite villain is cuter than ever in this Funko Pop! form from Disney.
$31 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Spiderman
Funko Pop! Spiderman
Amazon
Funko Pop! Spiderman
Embrace your spidey senses with this Funko Pop! Spiderman collectible.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Military Marine
Funko Pop! Military Marine
Amazon
Funko Pop! Military Marine
Not all heroes wear capes.
$11 AT AMAZON
Funko Pop! Godzilla
Funko Pop! Godzilla
Amazon
Funko Pop! Godzilla
It doesn't get much cooler than this Godzilla Funko Pop! figurine.
$11 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

This Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Is So Cute -- and It's On Sale

28 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

 