If you're into collectibles, Funko Pop! figures are the 'it' toys of the holiday season. Seriously, what better way to honor your favorite films, TV characters, superheroes and even iconic historical figures than with a vinyl figurine that's as quirky as it is totally adorable? And with the holiday shopping season ahead, these toys really are the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your list (not just the Funko collector) -- from kids and entertainment fanatics to collectors and even the Baby Yoda loyalist in your life (because let's be real, we all know at least one).

These figurines are known for their big eyes, bobblehead-centric build and cute reflection of some of the most notable characters in entertainment and pop culture. While Funko Pop figures are most often associated with Marvel and other popular stars throughout the comic book universe, the brand actually boasts a wide variety of action figures to shop -- including toys inspired by characters from The Office, The Simpsons, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more, along with real-life superheroes like Albert Einstein, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the national treasure that is Bob Ross.

Funko Pop! toys are truly gifts that can be enjoyed by anyone. And if you're looking to give Funko figures to your loved ones this holiday season, we're here to help ensure you're shopping for only the best. The ET Style team has scoured the internet in search of the cutest and most unique Funko Pop! toys that are currently available on the market, and have narrowed down the best ones below.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best Funko Pop! toys to give as gifts this holiday season. Plus, check out the adorable Funko Pop! Harry Potter advent calendar available on Amazon, and shop the cutest Squishmallows to purchase ahead of the holiday season.

